Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sean Roosen Sells 74,589 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sean Roosen sold 74,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$305,867.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,657,418.43.

OSK stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,593. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.38.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Beacon Securities raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.