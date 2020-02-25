P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

