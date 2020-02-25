Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Packaging Corp Of America has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. 969,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,255. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

