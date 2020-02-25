Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.74.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.25 and its 200 day moving average is $225.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

