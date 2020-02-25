Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $248.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.74.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

