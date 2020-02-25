Parachute (PAR) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $137,022.00 and $11,284.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 148.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,541,446 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

