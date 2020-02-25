Patrick W. Thomas Purchases 3,937 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73).

Shares of JMAT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,622 ($34.49). The stock had a trading volume of 308,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,756.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,933.79. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,595 ($34.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71).

Several brokerages have weighed in on JMAT. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

