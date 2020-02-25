Patron Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 78.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 75% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $14,529.00 and $78.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinBene and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,672,326 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates, LATOKEN, IDAX, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.