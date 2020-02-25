PAYCENT (PYN) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $33,516.00 and $21,121.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

