Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Purchases $15,160.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Richard Debel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $15,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,284.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGC. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

