Peercoin (PPC) Hits Market Cap of $5.69 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002335 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand, CoinEgg and Livecoin. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $69,057.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,365.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.49 or 0.03798725 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00749455 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007700 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,014,766 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, BX Thailand, WEX, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

