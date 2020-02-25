Peerplays (PPY) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $166,797.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.02583144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00211579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00037105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00129387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

