Penta (PNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank and HADAX. During the last week, Penta has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $71,812.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

