Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of PTL stock traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.39 ($0.27). 485,091 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.31. Pental has a 12 month low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of A$0.36 ($0.26). The company has a market cap of $52.46 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

In other news, insider Fred Harrison purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

Pental Limited manufactures and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry products, stain removers, dishwashing products, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Pears, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, and Janola brands.

