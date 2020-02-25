Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Penumbra worth $44,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Penumbra by 22.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $926,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,205 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

PEN stock opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 146.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.02. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

