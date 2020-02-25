People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,897,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of People’s United Financial worth $48,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,335 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,772,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 460,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.