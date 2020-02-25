Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

