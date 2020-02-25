Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-149 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.67 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 76,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,317. Perficient has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

