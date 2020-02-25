Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.31 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 76,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Perficient has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

