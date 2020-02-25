Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,587 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Performance Food Group worth $50,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after buying an additional 115,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 54,135 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,757 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.