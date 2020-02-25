Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.80 Million

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce $65.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.60 million to $66.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $320.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $323.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $360.03 million, with estimates ranging from $332.85 million to $387.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million.

PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $220.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

