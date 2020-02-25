PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,665,000 after buying an additional 272,310 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after buying an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,112,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 146,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Shares of PKI traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.62. 20,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

