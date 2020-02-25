Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Perrigo worth $47,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $24,374,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,782,000 after buying an additional 160,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $7,087,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,183,000 after buying an additional 118,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

