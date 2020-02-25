Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. 10,094,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,916,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.