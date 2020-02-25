PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.86-0.99 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.86-0.99 EPS.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 447,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

