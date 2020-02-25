PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.86-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.64 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $998.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

