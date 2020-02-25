PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.65 million.PGT Innovations also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.86-0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 204,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

