Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $841,933.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $841,933.00 and approximately $368.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00983698 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,996,233 coins and its circulating supply is 415,735,797 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

