Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/24/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $152.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a pure-play producer in the Permian basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. In the Midland basin, it has the largest acreage position with operations across 750,000 gross acres. The firm has roughly 20,000 drilling sites in the area that are likely to provide it with significant oil volumes for decades, without sacrificing the output pace. The company expects Permian production in 2019 to have increased significantly year over year, despite lower capital spending. However, rising production costs are hurting the company’s bottom line. Also, the company’s adjusted free cash flow for the trailing 12 months was negative $525 million, which reflects weakness in operations. Moreover, the company has a lower dividend yield than the industry. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

2/9/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/28/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $197.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

