Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTI. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $102.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 741,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

