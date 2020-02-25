Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0004 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $275,962.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.02583144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00211579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00037105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00129387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

