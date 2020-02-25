PIXEL Trading Up 43.1% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $807,410.00 and $333,119.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,332.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.17 or 0.03805928 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00749425 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

