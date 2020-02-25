Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.84-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.459-771.459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.73 million.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $81.17. 2,315,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,410. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

