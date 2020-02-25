PlatinumBAR Market Capitalization Reaches $9,175.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $9,175.00 and $35.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

