PlayChip Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $2,314.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00481574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.06338388 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060305 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026403 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010604 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

