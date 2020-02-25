PlayCoin [ERC20] Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $283,847.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.84 or 0.02557411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00212011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00129544 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

