PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,045 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 59,713 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

NYSE:KWR traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $141.79 and a one year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.