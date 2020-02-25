PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 22,642 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 650,660 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,322,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,277,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 769,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 147,109 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,089,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 83,924 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,931. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.09.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

