PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,052 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. 44,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.