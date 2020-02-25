PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,447. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Cowen started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

