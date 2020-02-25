PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 486,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 267,691 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,406. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

