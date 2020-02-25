PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,882. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $294,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

