PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in WEX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in WEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in WEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in WEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX traded down $9.85 on Tuesday, reaching $210.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average of $207.39. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

