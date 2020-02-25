PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 80,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,067. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.