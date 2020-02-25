PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,322. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average of $165.72.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

