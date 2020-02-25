PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,964,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 213,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

RYN stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 131,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,764. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

