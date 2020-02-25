PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 70,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 58.75%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

