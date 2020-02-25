PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.38. 8,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,392. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

