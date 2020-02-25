PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,145 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 739,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 2,965,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after buying an additional 1,372,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 2,115,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,535,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 431,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,458. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

