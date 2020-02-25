PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,347 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 18,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,471. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

